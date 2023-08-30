UPDATE: Washington D.C. Man Found Guilty in Connection with Murder of Two Waldorf Women

UPDATE 8/30/2023: Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, a Charles County jury, after an 8-day trial, convicted Deon Watkins, 51, of the First-Degree Murder of Kandeon Niravanh, the First-Degree Murder of Genesis Garrett, and related charges.

Before 1:00 a.m. on January 21, 2021, officers responded to the 2400 block of Hanover Court in Waldorf for a report of an open door to a residence in the neighborhood.

Upon arrival, officers found the front door of a residence was open. They then discovered Kandeon Niravanh and Genesis Garrett deceased with apparent gunshot wounds to the upper body inside of that residence. Several neighbors also reported hearing gunshots around 12:30 a.m.

An investigation into the murders revealed that Watkins and Niravanh were involved in selling marijuana. Watkins was the supplier for the marijuana that Niravanh sold.

Prior to the incident, an argument occurred between Watkins and Niravanh via text message based on a debt that Niravanh owed Watkins, as well as Watkins’ belief that Niravanh was attempting to contact his drug supplier directly.

The exchange included voice-to-text messages of Watkins threatening violence against Niravanh.

The investigation also revealed that Watkins operated a gray 2012 Honda Accord passenger car. Based on phone records, video surveillance and tag reader information, Watkins drove this vehicle to the residence of Niravanh, who also lived with Garrett, and committed the murders of both victims. Following the murders, a vehicle that matched the description of Watkins’ vehicle was observed on video surveillance leaving the scene.

A status has been set for October 27, 2023, at which time a sentencing date will be selected.

2 counts of First-Degree Murder

Use of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime of Violence related to the First-Degree Murder of Kandeon Niravanh

Use of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime of Violence related to the First-Degree Murder of Genesis Garrett

Use of a Firearm During the Commission After Being Convicted of a Crime of Violence

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective J. Feldman at (301) 609-6474. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. The investigation is ongoing.



