Police in Calvert County Make Sex Offense Arrest and Believe There are Additional Victims

January 26, 2021
Donald Allen Hayes, 31 of Lusby

On January 21, 2021, Detectives of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau arrested Donald Allen Hayes, 31 of Lusby, for sex offenses committed against juvenile female victims.

Hayes used social media platforms to contact the victims and send/request sexually explicit material. Hayes offered victims gifts, controlled substances, and vaping materials. Hayes arranged to meet the victims in person, where sexual assaults were committed.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with information about these incidents or possible victims to please contact Detective Yates at Edward.yates@calvertcountymd.gov.

