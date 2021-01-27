Four Lexington Park Teens Arrested for Armed Robbery and Assault of Camera Man at Music Video Shoot

On Saturday, January 16, 2021, at approximately 3:08 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 46000 block of Columbus Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported armed robbery and assault that had just occurred.

Police made contact with the victim who stated he was assaulted and robbed by several individuals that were believed to be armed with firearms.

Detectives from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Investigation determined the victim was hired by the suspects to record a music video.

According to court documents, the victim travelled to a residence located on Columbus Drive in Lexington Park, and started filming the music video inside of the residence.

During the filming, the victim stated it involved multiple young black males armed with firearms he believed were real, loaded, and functional. Upon completing the first video footage inside of the residence, the suspects and victim walked from the residence to the intersection of Columbus Drive and Pacific Drive and filmed video footage at the location.

After completing the filming at the intersection, one suspect who went by the name “Little Glock” told the victim to follow him to receive his payment.



The victim and suspect walked towards the direction the residence when an unknown suspect grabbed the victim from behind and placed what the victim believed was a handgun, against his back and choked him while stating “Give me all your s##t”.

The suspects then pushed the victim to the ground and started assaulting the victim by punching the victim while taking his property and items in his clothing. One suspect pointed a handgun with a “drum” style magazine at the victim during the assault. He was described as a black male wearing a black ski mask and black clothing.

The stolen property involved a Sony camera and lens valued at $6,000.00, the victims cell phone valued at $1,200.00, and approximately $2,000.00 in cash along with the victims wallet containing his Driver’s License. All suspects then ran back towards the residence he filmed the video in.

The victim stated he could identify them when he saw them again.

Detectives responded to the 46355 Columbus Drive address and made contact with the owner of the residence who stated only her two younger children should be in the residence. Upon the owner entering her residence, four persons who did not have permission to be in residence were seen and was told to leave.

The four suspects exited the residence and were detained by police.

The victim was then driven to the residence by a St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Deputy in a marked police vehicle to identify the suspects involved. Before arriving at the residence the victim stated to the Officer “the guy in the puffy jacket with the fur hood” was a suspect involved with assaulting him.

Officers located the suspect outside in the area of Columbus Drive, watching the scene. He was identified as Keith O. Holland, 16, of Lexington Park. Upon being read his MIRANDA rights, he refused to answer all questions.

One suspect identified as Jabez A. Curtis, 17 of Lexington Park, and two 14-year-old juveniles were arrested upon the victims identification.

All four juveniles were arrested and charged with the following:

Armed Robbery

Robbery

Holland and Curtis have been charged as adults, they were transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, where they are currently held on a no-bond status.

The remaining two 14-year-old suspects were charged as juveniles.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Daniel Sidorowicz at (301) 475-4200 extension 78043 or by email at Daniel.Sidorowicz@stmarysmd.com.