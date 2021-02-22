Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Two Vehicle Crash in Prince George’s County

Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash that left two people dead Sunday morning in Prince George’s County.

On Sunday, February 21, 2021, at approximately 5:10 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack responded to eastbound Route 50 and Route 202 on a report of a two-vehicle head-on crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a white Honda Civic was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of Route 50 when it collided head-on with a white Hyundai Sonata.

The driver of the Honda, a 31-year-old female, and the driver of the Hyundai, a 53-year-old woman, were declared deceased at the scene. Their identities are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Route 50 was closed temporarily following the crash. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration assisted with the road closure.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.