Police Investigating Collision in Waldorf That Leaves One Dead After Vehicle Strikes Utility Pole and Unoccupied Police Cruiser

On Sunday, February 28, 2021, at approximately 3:08 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel were alerted to the area of the 7-Eleven located at 2170 Crain Highway in Waldorf, for the reported motor vehicle collision with unknown injuries.

Officers arrived on the scene to find one vehicle overturned and found one occupant trapped, Officers requested a supervisor due to a marked Police Cruiser being struck.

One occupant of the vehicle was pronounced deceased on the scene, a second occupant of the vehicle signed care refusal forms on the scene.

Preliminary investigation determined the vehicle was travelling Northbound on Crain Highway when the driver, for unknown reasons at this time, lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway where the vehicle went over a curb, struck a utility pole and then a unoccupied marked police vehicle before overturning and coming to a rest.

No other injuries were reported, and the police cruiser was parked in a parking lot of a business and was unoccupied at the time of the collision.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office released the following information. “Police on scene of serious car crash that occurred about 0430 this morning in the 2100 blk Crain Hwy. Vehicle was north on 301, driver lost control, went over curb and struck utility pole then hit a marked but UNOCCUPIED police car parked in a parking lot. Driver of vehicle has critical injuries, passenger okay. NO ONE was in the police car. More details will be released as investigation continues.”

