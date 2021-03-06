State Fire Marshal Investigating Large Barn Fire in Leonardtown, No Injuries Reported

On Saturday, March 6, 2021, at approximately 5:15 p.m., firefighters from Leonardtown, Hollywood, Bay District, Valley Lee, Seventh District, Mechanicsville, Ridge, and Solomons responded to 41021 Cryer Court in Leonardtown, for the reported large structure on fire.

Crews responding to the scene reported a large column of smoke and requested a Tanker Task Force to bring additional water to the scene.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find an approximate 50 x 100 barn that was fully engulfed in flames. SMECO was requested to expedite to the scene due to live power lines down.

Personnel are actively working on the scene to extinguish the fire which has spread to one vehicle and the nearby vegetation.

The fire was extinguished in approximately 1 hour and 25 minutes. Units operated on the scene for over three hours.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal responded to investigate the cause of the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

Updates will be provided when they become available.