Police in Charles County Investigating Murder at Gold Mine Saloon

On Thursday, March 11, 2021, at approximately 10:18 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Gold Mine Saloon located at 3090 Old Washington Road in Waldorf, for the reported shooting.

Crews arrived on the scene to find one victim in the rear of the business with multiple gunshot wounds to their upper body. A short time later first responders reported CPR in progress.

The victim was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police are currently searching for two possible suspects with both being described as black males, one was described as having an afro and wearing black clothing. The second suspect was wearing a pink shirt with “Benji” on it. The suspects vehicle was seen fleeing the area on video, and was described as a white two door Hyundai Veloster with a black hood.

Witnesses told SMNEWSNET that a fight had occurred prior to the shooting.

Police are investigating the incident.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

