Calvert County Youth Football Coach Arrested for Sex Abuse of Minors

March 19, 2021
Moshe Michael Imel, 50 of Owings

Moshe Michael Imel, 50 of Owings

On March 18, 2021, Detectives from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office assigned to the Criminal Investigations Bureau charged Moshe Michael Imel, 50 of Owings, with four counts of sex abuse of a minor.

Investigation revealed two victims came forward to report historical offenses, from 2009 to present.

Probable cause was developed and a search warrant was executed resulting in his arrest.

During this investigation, Detectives learned Imel was a football coach and mentor in Calvert County and other surrounding jurisdictions.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims. Out of precaution, parents are asked to speak with their children about Imel and report any activity that could be deemed inappropriate.

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Mudd at Michael.mudd@calvertcountymd.gov.

Moshe Michael Imel, 50 of Owings

Moshe Michael Imel, 50 of Owings

This entry was posted on March 19, 2021 at 10:33 pm and is filed under All News, Calvert News, County, Law Enforcement, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.