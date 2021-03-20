Calvert County Youth Football Coach Arrested for Sex Abuse of Minors

On March 18, 2021, Detectives from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office assigned to the Criminal Investigations Bureau charged Moshe Michael Imel, 50 of Owings, with four counts of sex abuse of a minor.

Investigation revealed two victims came forward to report historical offenses, from 2009 to present.

Probable cause was developed and a search warrant was executed resulting in his arrest.

During this investigation, Detectives learned Imel was a football coach and mentor in Calvert County and other surrounding jurisdictions.

Detectives believe there may be additional victims. Out of precaution, parents are asked to speak with their children about Imel and report any activity that could be deemed inappropriate.

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Mudd at Michael.mudd@calvertcountymd.gov.

