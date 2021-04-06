UPDATE: Two Suspects Arrested and Charged with Attempted Murder in Assault Case at Taco Bell in Waldorf

Charles County Sheriff’s patrol officers have identified and arrested two women in connection with an assault that occurred at the Taco Bell on Smallwood Drive on March 31, 2021.

In the case, Tanesha Renea Williams, 25, of Waldorf, who was driving a sedan, had placed an order at the drive-thru. As she pulled up to the cashier, she and a passenger in the car, Diamond Shanay Johnson, 28, of Waldorf, began arguing with the employee over the food order. Both Williams and Johnson exited the car and approached the employee who was still standing at the drive-thru window. Williams assaulted the employee at the window before both she and Johnson got back into the car. Williams then drove to the front of the restaurant where several people were standing outside of the front doors. Williams drove her car toward the group of people, backed up, and then drove toward the group again, striking and injuring several people as she continued forward crashing through the front doors. After the assault, Williams backed her car out of the restaurant and fled the scene. Several people were treated for injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

Patrol officers responded and after a thorough investigation, positively identified both the driver and occupant.

Arrest warrants were obtained on April 3, 2021, and members of the CCSO’s Warrant Unit located the suspects and served the warrants on April 5th.

Williams was charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, traffic violations, and other related charges. Johnson was charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and other related charges.

Both suspects are currently being held at the Charles County Detention Center with no bond.

UPDATE: Video added to article.

UPDATE: On March 31 at 10:23 p.m., officers responded to a fast food restaurant on Smallwood Drive for the report of an assault.

A preliminary investigation revealed the occupants of a vehicle started an argument with an employee who was working at the drive-thru window.

During the argument, one of the suspects got out of the car, assaulted the employee at the window and then got back in the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle left the drive-thru, drove to the front of the business, and then drove the vehicle through a group of people, including employees, who were standing outside of the front doors.

The vehicle continued inside the restaurant and then the driver backed out and fled in the car. Two people were treated on the scene by paramedics and one person was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening.

Officers located the vehicle at a nearby house. At this time, officers are pursuing leads to positively identify the driver and occupants and they are evaluating video evidence; charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call Officer Stine at 301-932-2222. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. Crime Solvers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest and indictment of the suspects.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

4/01/2021: On Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at approximately 10:35 p.m., police responded to the Taco Bell located at 91 Smallwood Drive in Waldorf, for an active disturbance.

Police were responding to the business for the report of two women attempting to fight employees at the drive-through window.



A few minutes later, dispatchers requested all available officers to step up their response due to multiple 911 callers reporting the women drove their vehicle into the building and struck multiple victims.

Officers arrived on the scene to find damage to the front of the business and three victims with non-life-threatening injuries.

One patient was transported to an area hospital, the other two patients signed care refusal forms on the scene.

Witnesses described the suspects as two heavy set black females that fled in a silver passenger vehicles. Witnesses were able to give detailed descriptions of the suspects and their vehicle along with a tag number to police. Police located the vehicle at the registered owners address less than 10 minutes after the incident.

No other information is available at this time.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

A building inspector and the health department were requested to the scene. Firefighters reported only minor damage to the structure of the building and returned to service after approximately 20 minutes.

