UPDATE: One in Custody After Man Armed with Chainsaw Shuts Down Route 6 in La Plata

UPDATE: On Sunday, April 4, 2021, at approximately 8:45 p.m., Officers responded to the area of Maryland Route 6 (Charles Street) and Chapman Road in La Plata for a man standing in the roadway with a chainsaw.

Officers arrived on the scene to find a Toyota pickup truck stopped in the roadway with a white male armed with a chainsaw.

The subject threatened officers to make them harm him.

Police deployed spike strips in preparation of the suspect fleeing in his vehicle.

At approximately 10:40 p.m., the subject was placed into custody.

No known injuries were reported.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

10:19 p.m.,: Maryland Route 6 (Charles Street) is shut down in both directions from E. Patuxent Drive to Prince Charles Drive due to an active barricade situation in the area.

Police have deployed spike strips and ask all citizens to please avoid the area.

