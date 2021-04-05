Maryland Natural Resources Police Investigating Missing 13-Year-Old, 15-Year-Old and Silver Canoe – Last Seen in the Ridge Area

UPDATE: Photos added of the two missing teenage boys.

On Monday, April 5, 2021, at 3:10 p.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to the 49000 block of Harry James Road in Ridge, for the reported overdue canoe.

Crews received a 911 call from a parent of a 13-year-old and 15-year-old stating they were last seen on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at approximately 9:45 p.m., and stated they noticed the two subjects and the canoe were missing on Monday, April 5, 2021, and called 911 for assistance.

The last known location was their residence in the 49000 block of Harry James Road near the Harry James Creek.

First Responders along with police, citizens, and assistance from NAS Patuxent River, NAS Webster Field, DNR, USCG, and Virginia responded and searched for over five hours before calling the search for the night.

Photos of the missing boys are attached below. One of the boys was wearing a yellow life safety vest. Unknown if the other boy was wearing safety equipment. The canoe is silver.

No other information or clothing descriptions are known or available at this time.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

