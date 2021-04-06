UPDATE: Search Continues for Missing Teenage Brothers – Updates to be provided here when they become available

UPDATE 4/6/2021 @ 9:10 a.m. : The Maryland DNR and Ridge VFD “currently have way more volunteers than we can task. But, as the day progresses, we may lose some to fatigue or personal schedule. A rotation of volunteers would be helpful.”

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office advised no additional volunteers are necessary at this time in the search. Please relay any information about this case to the Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008. All Ridge area residents can expect deputies and volunteers searching in the area.

The 15-year-old is approx. 5 ft. 7 in & weighs 135 lbs., brown hair with brown eyes.

The 13-year-old male is approx. 5 ft. 2 in and weighs 130 lbs. He has brown hair with brown eyes.

Both subjects have unknown clothing. If they’re seen, contact 9-1-1 immediately. Any further inquires should be directed to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008

UPDATE 4/6/2021 @ 2:05 a.m. : Police have identified the missing brothers as Jesse Oleg Clark, 13, and Josiah Vladimir Clark, 15. Both of Ridge, Maryland.

UPDATE 4/5/2021 @ 8:35 p.m. : Ridge Volunteer Fire Department released the following information.

“As of 8:30 pm tonight, all fire and rescue services have been placed into service. The boys, and the canoe, have still not been located. The US Coast Guard is performing low flights using FLIR to detect thermal signatures. It is recommended to not interfere with the Coast Guard’s search this evening. The Maryland Department of Natural Resources will resume the search at daybreak. They will be setting up a Command Post in the Ridge VFD parking lot. If you wish to volunteer for the search party, please get in contact with the DNR Officers at the Command Post.”

On Monday, April 5, 2021, at 3:10 p.m., fire and rescue personnel responded to the 49000 block of Harry James Road in Ridge, for the reported overdue canoe.

Crews received a 911 call from a parent of a 13-year-old and 15-year-old stating they were last seen on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at approximately 9:45 p.m., and stated they noticed the two subjects and the canoe were missing on Monday, April 5, 2021, and called 911 for assistance.

The last known location was their residence in the 49000 block of Harry James Road near the Harry James Creek.

First Responders along with police, citizens, and assistance from NAS Patuxent River, NAS Webster Field, DNR, USCG, and Virginia responded and searched for over five hours before calling the search for the night.

Photos of the missing boys are attached below. One of the boys was wearing a yellow life safety vest. Unknown if the other boy was wearing safety equipment. The canoe is silver.

No other information or clothing descriptions are known or available at this time.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

