Police Investigating Burglary of Occupied Residence in Mechanicsville

On Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at approximately 10:15 p.m., police responded to the 39000 block of Guy Family Way located off Baptist Church Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported unknown male inside of the 911 callers residence.

Police arrived on the scene to find that an unknown white male wearing a camo jacket entered the residence before fleeing the area on foot.

Officers searched the area for the suspect which yielded negative results.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack are investigating the incident.

If you can identity the suspect, please contact MSP Leonardtown at 301-475-8955

Updates will be provided when they become available.

