Wanted Amazon Delivery Driver Arrested After Fleeing Scene of Motor Vehicle Collision in California, No Injuries Reported

On Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at approximately 6:00 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Beaver Creek Drive and Snow Leopard Drive in California, for the reported hit and run collision.

Before the arrival of police, witnesses reported the delivery driver delivered a package to a nearby residence when the operator struck the sedan and caused damage to the driver side front door and mirror. The delivery driver caused a disturbance with the owner and stated he did not strike the vehicle and then left the scene.

A short time later before police arrived, the delivery driver came back to the scene and officers arrived on the scene to find a Ford transit delivery van and a Volkswagen sedan parked on the street of Beaver Creek Drive.

Upon checking the operators information, the driver of the van was found wanted through Maryland and was placed into custody with incident.

The Volkswagen sedan was unoccupied at the time of the collision, and no injuries were reported.

