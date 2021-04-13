UPDATE: Officer Involved Shooting Under Investigation in Leonardtown, Suspect Shot Multiple Times

On Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at approximately 1:25 p.m., police responded to the 23000 block of Hollywood Road, for the report of a suspious male possibly armed with a firearm.

A Maryland State Police Trooper from the Leonardtown Barrack arrived on the scene and a short time later, the suspect was struck multiple times when the Trooper fired their agency issued firearm.

Police and emergency medical personnel performed CPR before the adult male was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries have been reported.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office advised the Hollywood Road between the Maryland State Police Barracks and the SMECO building will have a heavy police presence, and the roadway will be closed.”

Expect the roadway to be closed for an extended period of time.

Updates and details will be provided when they become available.

