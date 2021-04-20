Two Children and One Adult Seriously Injured After Head-on Collision in Waldorf, Police Investigating

On Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at approximately 2:25 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Pika Drive and Leonardtown Road in Waldorf, for the reported motor vehicle collision with one patient trapped, and a child not breathing.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a Hyundai sedan and a Ford pickup truck involved in a head-on style collision.

First arriving First Responders found one child not breathing and a second child going in and out of consciousness.

Due to the nature of the call and number of priority patients, incident command requested multiple helicopters along with additional (ALS) Advanced Life-Support crews to the scene.



Emergency medical personnel performed CPR for an unknown amount of time before transporting one child to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. The child was estimated to be 2-years-old.

The Maryland State Police Aviation Command responded with Trooper 7 and Trooper 6.

Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported one child, estimated to be 4-months-old, to an area children’s trauma center.

Trooper 6 landed at a nearby hospital and transported the operator of the Hyundai sedan to an area trauma center. The patient was an adult female.

Police are conducting Reconstruction and the roadway will be closed for an extended period of time. A county roads sand and sign truck were requested to the scene.

Expect delays, road closures and please watch for First Responders.

Updates will be provided when they become available.