Suspended Prince George’s County Officer Arrested on Federal Tax Evasion Charges

Prince George’s County Police Lieutenant Edward Finn has been arrested and is now facing five federal charges of attempting to evade or defeat taxes. The allegations are connected to a security company Finn owns and operates in the region.

“The charges against Lieutenant Finn are deeply concerning and disappointing. PGPD officers are expected to operate professionally and uphold the law while both on and off duty. If any officer breaks the law, they should and will be held accountable. This agency is fully cooperating with our federal partners in this on-going investigation,” said Interim Chief Hector Velez.

The Prince George’s County Police Department suspended Finn’s police powers in March on an unrelated administrative matter.

Finn has been with the agency since 1995 and is assigned to the Bureau of Patrol.

All questions regarding the federal charges against Finn should be directed to the United States Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland.