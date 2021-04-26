Four Victims Shot in St. Mary’s County, Three People Flown to Trauma Centers

On Sunday, April 25, 2021, at approximately 8:45 p.m., police and emergency medical personnel responded to the area of Mojave Drive and Coronado Drive in Great Mills, for the reported of multiple gunshot victims.

Police arrived on the scene to find one victim on Coronado Drive, and one victim on Mojave Drive.

Emergency medical personnel requested a helicopter for a 13-year-old male, and a 18-year-old male.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 responded and two patients to area trauma centers for their injuries. A third person was also reported to be shot but their wound was superficial and they did not require being transported to a hospital.

Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots and a unknown vehicle fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed.



As First Responders were cleaning equipment and preparing to return to service, they were alerted at approximately 9:45 p.m., to the 46000 block of West Westbury Boulevard in Lexington Park, for the reported gunshot victim.

Police arrived on the scene to find an unknown aged male victim with a gunshot wound to the lower body. Emergency medical personnel requested a helicopter for his injuries.

U.S. Park Police Eagle 1 responded and transported the victim to an area trauma center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim was driven to his residence in the 46000 block of West Westbury Boulevard after being shot in the area of Eric Road and Marshall Boulevard in Lexington Park.

Officers arrived in the area the shooting took place and located multiple shell casings from two different firearms on the scene. Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area and reported at least two different firearms being fired.

One witness told SMNEWSNET his residence on Eric Road was struck by gunfire. At least one vehicle was also struck multiple times.

Police are investigating both shootings. Updates will be provided when they become available.





