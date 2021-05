Two Children, One Adult Transported After Drowning in Waldorf

On Saturday, May 1, 2021, at approximately 6:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 1200 block of Jefferson Lane in Waldorf, for the report of multiple victims drowning in a pool.

Crews arrived on the scene and reported they removed two children and one adult from the pool and CPR was being preformed on all three patients.

First arriving Officers received information stating a 7-year-old female was drowning in the pool, when a 17-year-old male, and a 45-year-old male jumped in to save her.

Emergency medical personnel transported the three drowning victims to area hospitals with life-threatening injuries. At least one helicopter was requested to meet medical personnel at the hospital.

Two firefighters were transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

The incident is under investigation, and updates will be provided when they become available.



Drowning is defined as “the PROCESS of experiencing respiratory impairment from submersion/immersion in a liquid. If someone has difficulty breathing as a result of being underwater, then they have drowned.” Why is a definition so important you may ask?

The means drowning is a process that is NOT always fatal, just like strokes and heart attacks do not always end in death. People survive heart attacks and strokes often, but occasionally they have complications. The same is true for drowning. Thousands of people survive drowning with no complications and sometimes they may have various degrees of brain damage from oxygen deprivation.