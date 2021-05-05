Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision in La Plata

On Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at approximately 3:10 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Route 6 and Rogers Mill Place in La Plata, for the serious motor vehicle collision with subjects reportedly trapped, ejected, and possibly deceased.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles in the roadway involved in a head-on style collision.

Upon further investigation, firefighters found one victim trapped inside a vehicle and pronounced them deceased on the scene.

A second patient was ejected from a vehicle and was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries and CPR in progress.

No other known injuries were reported. Firefighters remain on the scene to assist with the police investigation

Updates will be provided when they become available.

Charles Street (MD Rt.6) will be closed for an extended period of time with closures at Cooksey Road and Bel Alton Newtown Road, and Penn Hill Roads