Police Investigating Shooting in La Plata, One in Custody, One Victim Transported to Trauma Center

On Sunday, May 9, 2021, at approximately 12:25 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 400 block of Patuxent Court in La Plata, for the report gunshot victim.

All fire and rescue personnel responding to the scene were ordered to stay “well away from the area” due to three suspects wearing all black were armed with firearms and possibly still in the area.

The first arriving officer observed six subjects wearing all black running away from the area, with witnesses reported three black males armed with firearms were wearing masks and all black clothing.

One adult male was located in the parking lot with a gunshot wound to the lower-body. One ambulance was requested to proceed into the scene, and all other units were told to continue to stage due to a large amount of evidence on the scene.

Deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office placed one subject into custody on the scene, and recovered one handgun from the suspect.

Police recovered multiple shell casings, and a bicycle from the scene.

The adult male victim was transported by ambulance to an area trauma center.

No other known injuries were reported.

Police are investigating the shooting. Updates will be provided when they become available.