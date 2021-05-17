UPDATE: Suspect Who Shot Two Police Officers in Waldorf Declared Deceased, Investigation Ongoing

UPDATE at 8:56 p.m., Audio of incident, along with more details of the 911 call has been added. All radio traffic prior to the shots fired occurring has been removed due to it containing the families personal information.

UPDATE at 8:30 p.m., CCSO Sheriff Troy Berry has announced the two officers were both flown to an area trauma center and are both listed in serious condition, but stable condition.

Police deployed drones into the residence where they found the lone suspect deceased, his identity is not being released at this time.

Officers responded to the residence at approximately 3:30 p.m., after a 911 call from family members reporting a wanted male family member was inside of the residence having a mental breakdown, and wanted him removed from the residence.

As police worked to confirm the warrant through different agencies, family members allowed the police officers to enter the residence, and upon entering the second floor of the residence, the suspect fired at the officers, striking two of them multiple times.

Police returned fire, however, it is unknown if they struck the suspect.

We we provided updates as they become available from the Sheriff’s Office.

“There is currently police activity in the 6300 block of Josephine Road in Waldorf. Please avoid the area. We will provide details when we can.”

“We are on the scene of an officer involved shooting in the 6300 block of Josephine Road in Waldorf in which two officers were injured. Situation is ongoing and we will provide updates as we can.”

5/17/2021: On Monday, May 17, 2021, police responded to the 1600 block of Josephine Road in Waldorf, a short time after they arrived, two police officers were shot.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 landed nearby and transported two police officers to an area trauma center.

The situation is still ongoing as of 7:00 p.m.

Updates will be provided when they become available.



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>