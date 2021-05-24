Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police Seeking Assistance in Identifying Woman Found Unresponsive at Sandy Point State Park

On Sunday, May 23, 2021, at approximately 1:38 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, for the reported unresponsive women that was pulled from the water.

First Responders arrived on the scene to find an adult female unresponsive with life-threatening injuries.

The victim was transported to an area treatment facility where she remains in Critical Condition.

Witnesses reported they did not see the women with any other subjects on the beach prior to the incident.

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police is currently seeking assistance in identifying the female.

Jane doe is a fair-skinned female (possibly Hispanic) with black hair, brown eyes, is 5′2 and weighs 117 lbs.

She is approximately 30 to 35 years of age, and has tattoos on her arms, chest, stomach, and back.

Left upper arm – Hummingbird with “Rekha” below it.

– Hummingbird with “Rekha” below it. Right arm has a full sleeve

has a full sleeve Upper right arm has an Angel praying with rosary birds

Mid right arm has flower

Lower right arm has an angel

Stomach has a “Livestrong” with a star next to it.

has a “Livestrong” with a star next to it. Upper back is unidentifiable, possibly a flower.

Anyone with information pertaining this incident or who can identify the female victim is asked to call Corporal Leonard at 443-775-9692 or the dispatch line at 410-260-8888.

