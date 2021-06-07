Tractor-Trailer Fire in Laurel Under Investigation, No Injuries Reported

June 7, 2021

On Sunday, June 6, 2021, at approximately 5:40 p.m., firefighters from Prince George’s County and Montgomery County responded to the 14800 block of Sweitzer Lane in Laurel, for the reported tractor-trailer on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a commercial vehicle and two trailers on fire.

Firefighters operated on the scene for over two hours.

No injuries were reported.

The fire remains under investigation.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos courtesy of the Official Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department Page, and the Burtonsville Volunteer Fire Department.




