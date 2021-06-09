Audio: Police in Calvert County Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Prince Frederick

June 9, 2021

On Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at approximately 1:20 a.m., police , fire and rescue personnel responded to a motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle in Prince Frederick.

The accident was reported to be in the area of the Linda L. Kelley Animal Shelter, at 5055 Hallowing Point Road, in Prince Frederick.

The first unit on scene was unable  to locate the occupant of the motorcycle and requested additional units.

The operator of the of the motorcycle was located and pronounced deceased at the scene.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

This entry was posted on June 9, 2021 at 9:16 am and is filed under All News, Calvert News, Charles News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.