AUDIO: Police Investigating Man Shot at Bryans Road Fire Department, Victim Transported to Area Hospital with CPR in Progress

On Sunday, June 20, 2021, at approximately 8:55 p.m., firefighters from the Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department requested police to their station after a gunshot victim walked into the fire station, located at 3099 Livingston Road in Bryans Road.

A helicopter was requested for life-threatening injuries, and a short time after requesting the helicopter, First Responders reported CPR was in progress. The helicopter was then cancelled a short time later.

Police arrived on the scene and made contact with one witness who reported the shooting possibly occurred in the rear parking lot of the fire department.

Emergency medical personnel transported the adult male victim to an area hospital with CPR in progress.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office and the Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene to investigate the shooting.

Updates will be provided when they become available.



https://smnewsnet.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/CCSO-Shooting-at-Fire-Department-6-20-2021.mp3