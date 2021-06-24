Dr. Manojkumar Dhansukhlal Panwala, 52, of Southern Maryland, unexpectedly passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at his residence. Manoj was born in Mumbai, India on July 28, 1968, and came to the US when he was fifteen (15).

He went to medical school and practiced medicine for twenty-three (23) years. He was a beloved father, treasured son, loving brother and forever friend to all he knew. He enjoyed fishing, sailing, wind surfing, cooking and flying planes.

Manoj is survived by his mother, brothers, sister, respective families, two sons, and a daughter. He will be remembered fondly.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Friday, June 18, 2021 at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. The funeral service will be at 4:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to https://tinyurl.com/manojpanwala or mail a check to St. Jude Children’s Fund, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

