Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision Involving Pedestrian in Waldorf

On Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at approximately 10:15 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Smallwood Drive West and Crain Highway in Waldorf, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a female victim in the roadway and pronounced the victim deceased on the scene.

Police reported the striking vehicle remained on the scene. The operator, a 19-year-old female, was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Police are investigating the collision. The Southbound lanes will be closed for an extended period of time for Collision Reconstruction.

Updates will be provided when they become available.