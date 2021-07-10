MDOT SHA to Work Overnight Next Week on the MD 4 (Thomas Johnson Bridge)

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will perform bridge joint repairs to the MD 4 (Thomas Johnson Bridge) over the Patuxent River in southern Maryland starting next week. The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will perform bridge joint repairs to the MD 4 (Thomas Johnson Bridge) over the Patuxent River in southern Maryland starting next week.

Crews will work overnight 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next morning starting Sunday, July 11 and should be complete by 5 a.m. Friday morning July 16, weather permitting. MDOT SHA’s contractor Marksmen Company, Inc. will perform bridge joint repairs.

The two-lane bridge will be reduced to one lane, and traffic will be guided using a flagging operation that will alternate traffic along the length of the bridge. Drivers must remain alert for the changing traffic pattern, equipment and work crews. Portable variable message signs will provide additional notification regarding scheduled work hours.

Customers who have questions about this work may contact the MDOT SHA District 5 Office at 410-841-1000 or toll-free at 1-800-331-5603.

MDOT SHA works hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones for our crews as well as our customers. Drivers need to stay alert, focus on the road and look for reduced speed limits and highway workers.