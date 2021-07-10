Anne Arundel County Police Investigating Death of 15-Year-Old, Childs Step-Father Arrested After Assaulting Officer

On Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at approximately 4:56 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police met with a complainant regarding a child custody dispute. A mother was in the area to pick up her teenage son who had been with the stepfather.

Initially officers were told by the stepfather the fifteen year old teenager left the residence leaving his belongings behind. Officers responded to the residence located in the 1400 block of Stoney Point Way, Curtis Bay, Maryland to conduct a check on the welfare of the teenager.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the teenager unresponsive in an upstairs room.

Officers immediately began rendering aid until relieved by fire department personnel.

The stepfather, identified as Eric Glen Banks Jr., a thirty four year old male from the 1400 block of Stoney Point Way, Curtis Bay, Maryland was present at the scene and became combative and tried to disarm an officer.

The officer requested assistance and several officers responded to the scene and were able to safely take Eric Banks into custody. As a result of Banks’ actions toward the responding officer, an arrest warrant was obtained charging him with First and Second Degree Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Disarm a Law Officer, Resist/Interfere with Arrest, and Fail to Obey a Lawful order. Eric Banks is a current member of the Baltimore Police Department.

Anne Arundel County Homicide and Evidence Collection Unit personnel arrived on scene. Several search warrants were executed as multiple items of evidence were collected. Several witnesses were located and interviewed in regards to the incident. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy on the victim to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

As information becomes available an updated press release will follow.

This is an active and fluid investigation where the Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward by calling the Anne Arundel County Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. Anyone with information wishing to remain anonymous can also contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or Download P3Tips APP and Submit Your TIP or submit by web at www.metrocrimestoppers.org