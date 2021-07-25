Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision Involving Pedestrian in Waldorf

On Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 10:00 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to Crain Highway and Smallwood Drive in Waldorf, for a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Crews arrived on the scene to find one pedestrian in the roadway, emergency medical personnel pronounced the victim deceased on the scene.

The striking vehicle remained on the scene, no other known injuries were reported.

Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack along with Deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and are investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.