WANTED – Calvert County Sheriff’s Office – 7/29/2021





The following persons are wanted by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit is responsible for the service of criminal and child support warrants as well as criminal summonses issued by the courts. They are also responsible for coordinating extraditions of suspects out of state.

If you have information concerning these cases, you should take no action, but instead, immediately contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Department or your local law enforcement agency.

Richard Clarence Wheatley, aka “RJ”, age 29. is wanted for First-Degree Burglary (2x), Theft Scheme under $10,000, and 2nd Degree Escape. Anyone with information in regards to Wheatley is asked to please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800, Sgt. Phillip Foote (443) 624-7137, DFC J. Murphy (410) 474-4413 and/or DFC Chip Ward (443) 532-0603. Robert Karl Swanson III, age 41. is wanted for Theft: $1,500 to Under $25,000, Rouge and Vagabond (2x) and Unauthorized Removal of a Motor Vehicle. Anyone with information in regards to Swanson, is asked to please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 and/or Sgt. Phillip Foote (443) 624-7137, Deputy J. Murphy (410) 474-4413 and/or DFC Chip Ward (443) 532-0603. Jessica Robbyn Longfellow, age 35, is wanted for Possession with Intent to Distribute: Narcotics. Anyone with information in regards to Longfellow, is asked to please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 and/or Deputy J. Murphy (410) 474-4413, DFC Chip Ward (443) 532-0603, Sgt. Phillip Foote (443) 624-7137. Dwayne Russell Moore, age 37, is wanted for Child Abuse- 2nd Degree. Anyone with information in regards to Moore, is asked to please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 and/or Deputy J. Murphy (410) 474-4413, DFC Chip Ward (443) 532-0603, Sgt. Phillip Foote (443) 624-7137. Richard Bingham III. Bingham is wanted for Violation of a Protective Order and Child Support. Anyone with information in regards to Bingham, is asked to please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 and/or DFC Chip Ward (443) 532-0603, Sgt. Phillip Foote (443) 624-7137, or Deputy J. Murphy (410) 474-4413. Jeffrey William Rayle, is wanted for Second-Degree Assault. Anyone with information in regards to Rayle, is asked to please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 and/or Deputy J. Murphy (410) 474-4413, DFC Chip Ward (443) 532-0603, Sgt. Phillip Foote (443) 624-7137. Shane Francis Slattery, is wanted for Child Support. Anyone with information in regards to Slattery is asked to please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 and/or Deputy J. Murphy (410) 474-4413, DFC Chip Ward (443) 532-0603, Sgt. Phillip Foote (443) 624-7137. Yahaira Lyn Cruz, age 32, is wanted for Neglect of a Minor and Violation of Probation. Cruz is described as a white female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 225 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information in regards to Cruz is asked to please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 and/or Deputy J. Murphy (410) 474-4413, DFC Chip Ward (443) 532-0603, Sgt. Phillip Foote (443) 624-7137.

You may contact one of our detectives listed below, or send a message through our Facebook Page.

Contact Phone Extension Cell Phone Sgt. Phil Foote 410-535-2800 Ext 2462 Cell 443-624-7137 Det. Tim Mohler 410-535-2800 Ext 2139 Cell 410-474-4949 Det. Chip Ward 410-535-2800 Ext 2589 Cell 443-532-0603 Det. James Bell 410-535-2800 Ext 2748 Cell 443-975-0481 Det. Keith Hicks 410-535-2800 Ext 2748 Cell 301-908-4915 Det. Jeff Murphy 410-535-2800 Ext 2316 Cell 410-474-4413