Prince Frederick Man Pleads Guilty to Felony Theft Scheme

August 3, 2021
Marco J. Decesaris, III, 72, of Prince Frederick

Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert Harvey announced that Marco J. Decesaris, III, 72, of Prince Frederick, has pleaded guilty to being involved in a felony theft scheme.

Decesaris, the owner of Marco’s Quality Storage Buildings, LLC, took money from several County residents after agreeing to build them a shed. He never built the shed, pocketed the money, and refused to issue a refund. Through witness interviews and a review of bank records, the State’s Attorney’s Office was able to determine that since 2018, Decesaris stole a total of $14,995 in this manner.

Sentencing has been set for November 5, 2021, in Calvert County Circuit Court. Decesaris is facing a maximum punishment of 5 years imprisonment and/or a $10,000 fine, plus restitution to his victims.

The case is being handled by Assistant State’s Attorney Benjamin G. Lerner.

