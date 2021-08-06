UPDATE: Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident in Loveville

UPDATE: The adult male occupant of the vehicle was pronounced deceased after leaving the scene of the crash. Members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and are continuing the investigation.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

8/6/2021 @ 10:45 a.m.: On Friday, August 6, 2021, at approximately 10:33 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Loveville Road and Three Notch Road in Mechanicsville, for a motor vehicle collision reported serious.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into a tree with one victim heavily trapped and pinned.

A short time after arrival, CPR was initiated, and a helicopter was requested for a second patient.

Firefighters completed the extrication in under 15 minutes.

Emergency medical personnel transported one adult male to an area hospital with CPR in progress. One adult female was transported to an landing zone awaiting the arrival of Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2.

Police are investigating the collision and Loveville Road will be closed for an extended period of time.

All photos courtesy of Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department HVFD7.COM





