AUDIO: Police Seeking Suspect After Two People Are Shot at the Last Drop Country Bar in Hollywood

On Saturday, August 7, 2021, at approximately 12:25 a.m., police responded to the Last Drop Country Bar located at 23955 Mervell Dean Road in Hollywood, for the reported shooting with multiple victims.

Police arrived on the scene to find two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Emergency medical personnel transported one victim to an area hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening. The second victim was transported to an area trauma center by ambulance with unknown severity of injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigations Division and Crime Lab Technicians responded to the scene and are investigating the incident.

Three suspects reportedly fled in a newer model Jeep SUV (white in color) with temporary Maryland registration tags. The vehicle, which was occupied by two males and one female, is believed to be operated by the shooter.

The shooter was described as a black male, approximately 5’9 and wearing a black ski-mask and armed with a handgun.

Police recovered multiple pieces of evidence from the Last Drop and a nearby business, along with multiple shell casing from the roadway and parking lot.

Updates will be provided when they become available.