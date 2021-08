Detectives Arrest Lusby Man After Home Invasion and Assault in Lusby

On Wednesday, August 11, 2021, around 11:15 p.m., deputies from the Calvert County Patrol Bureau responded to report of a residential burglary in the 11300 block of Commanche Road in Lusby, MD.

Preliminary investigation revealed a male suspect unlawfully entered a residence armed with a knife.

A physical altercation ensued with the occupants of the home. The suspect then fled the area on foot. Deputies canvassed the area and the suspect, identified as Joseph Martin Blankenship, 35 of Lusby, MD, was located at a nearby residence.

Joseph Blankenship was known to everyone in the residence at the time of the burglary.

Blankenship was detained and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with the following.

1st Degree Burglary

3rd Degree Burglary

1st Degree Assault

2nd Degree Assault

Destruction of Property less than $1000

Malicious Destruction of Property.