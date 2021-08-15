Police Investigating Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision in Waldorf

August 15, 2021

On Sunday, August 15, 2021, at 12:00 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Poplar Hill Road and Metro Gun Place in Waldorf, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

A short time later, the assignment was upgraded to a motor vehicle collision with entrapment.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway into a ditch and confirmed one victim trapped.

Firefighters pronounced the single occupant deceased on the scene a few minutes after their arrival.

Police responded to the scene to conduct traffic reconstruction.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

 

