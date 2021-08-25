Police Investigating 8-Year-Old Killed After Drive-by Shooting in Landover

On Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at approximately 8:27 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of Brightseat Road for reports of a shooting.

Once on scene, officers discovered the 8-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound. The child was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a group of adults were gathered outside of the residence when for reasons that remain under investigation, a white colored sedan pulled into the parking lot and a suspect(s) began shooting at the victims. The suspect vehicle fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The only lookout given is a white Mercedes-Benz sedan.

Peyton “PJ” Evans was identified by his family, who say he was in an apartment playing a video game when he was fatally shot.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 21-0038549