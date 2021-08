On August 25, 2021 at approximately 2:30 a.m., two young unidentified black males attempted to burglarize a home in the Chesapeake Ranch Estates in the area of Rawhide Road in Lusby.

Anyone with information to help identify these suspects or anyone that has residential surveillance which may have captured video of the suspects in the area is asked to contact Det. Josh Buck at (410) 535-2800 Ext: 2765 or Joshua.Buck@calvertcountymd.gov.