Police Investigating Homicide of 71-Year-Old Woman in Temple Hills

Detectives are actively investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday afternoon in Temple Hills. The victim is 71-year-old Johnetta Wormley of Temple Hills. Preliminarily, detectives do not believe this was a random crime.

On Sunday, August 29, 2021, at approximately 1:55 p.m., officers responded to the 2900 block of Brinkley Road for a welfare check. When officers arrived, they discovered Wormley inside of her home suffering from trauma. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are working to determine a motive in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 21-0039320.