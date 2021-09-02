Police Investigating Motor Vehicle Collision Involving Bicyclist in Huntingtown

On Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at 5:15 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Route 4 and Lorins Drive in Huntingtown, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a bicyclist.

Crews arrived on the scene to find an unknown aged male victim unconscious in the roadway with Good Samaritans providing medical aid.

Firefighters immediately requested a helicopter, however, all were down due to inclement weather.

The single victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers advised the striking vehicle remained on the scene.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and conducted Traffic Reconstruction due to the severity of the collision.

No other known injuries were reported.

Updates will be provided when they become available.