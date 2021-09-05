St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Summonses for August 2021

On Aug. 1, 2021, Jasmin Le’Ayre Cooper, age 24 of Waldorf, was issued a criminal summons for Second-Degree Assault by DFC Benjamin Raley. Case # 22593-21

On Aug. 1, 2021, Breanna Rose Fenwick, age 23 of Huntingtown, was issued a criminal summons for Theft under $100 by Deputy Jessica Wilson. Case # 26980-21

On Aug. 1, 2021, Jammie Lyn Dobson, age 42 of Mechanicsville, was issued a criminal summons for Second-Degree Assault by Cpl. Shaun Carberry. Case # 35300-21

On Aug. 1, 2021, Kristine Marie Quam, age 45 of Morganza, was issued a criminal summons for Theft under $100 by DFC Andrew Budd. Case # 33603-21

On Aug. 2, 2021, Justin Allen Macrae, age 39 of Leonardtown, was issued a criminal summons for Theft: $1,500 to under $25,000 by Deputy Joseph Bowling. Case # 36468-21

On Aug. 2, 2021 Gerald Lamont Simon, age 33 of California, was issued criminal summonses for two counts of Theft under $100 by Deputy Casey Hill. Case # 29013-21

On Aug. 2, 2021, Destiny Marie Ayres, age 19 of no fixed address, was issued a criminal summons for Trespass: Private Property by Deputy Bowling. Case # 33016-21

On Aug. 3, 2021, William Shawn Carter, age 47 of no fixed address, was issued a criminal summons for Theft less than $100 by DFC Artina Alvey. Case # 36669-21

On Aug. 3, 2021, Serenity Faith Byrd, age 29 of no fixed address, was issued a criminal summons for Theft less than $100 by DFC Alvey. Case # 31252-21

On Aug. 3, 2021, Brandon Joseph Bentley, age 28 of Mechanicsville, was issued criminal summonses for Reckless Driving, Failure to Control Speed, Driving While Under the Influence, Driving While Impaired and Negligent Driving by DFC Dianne Hersh. Case # 40094-21

On Aug. 4, 2021, Keith Leonard Mackall, age 58 of Lexington Park, was issued two criminal summonses for Second-Degree Assault by Cpl. Alvin Beishline. Case # 37593-21

On Aug. 4, 2021, Lawrence Bryan Thomas, age 51 of Mechanicsville, was issued criminal summonses for Acting as a Contractor without a License and Failure to Perform Contract by Deputy Blake Haas. Case # 35100-21

On Aug. 4, 2021, Francis Xavier Hill Jr., age 34 of Lexington Park, was issued a criminal summons for Theft less than $100 by Cpl. Beishline. Case # 39541-21

On Aug. 6, 2021, Jose Miguel Figueras Gonzalez, age 43 of California, was issued a criminal summons for Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Allison Mattera. Case # 38452-21



On Aug. 7, 2021, Patrick Alan Norton, age 37 of Lexington Park, was issued a criminal summons for Unauthorized Removal of Motor Vehicle by Deputy Joseph Bowling. Case # 32997-21

On Aug. 7, 2021, Terrell Charles Davis, age 33 of Lexington Park, was issued a criminal summons for Theft: $100 to Under $1,500 by Cpl. Melissa Green. Case # 39144-21

On Aug. 8, 2021, William Alan Adams, age 45 of Dameron, was issued a criminal summons for Rogue and Vagabond by Deputy Hill. Case # 36224-21

On Aug. 8, 2021, Michael James Emery, age 21 of Great Mills, was issued criminal summonses for two counts of Second-Degree Assault, Reckless Driving and Following Vehicle Too Closely by Deputy Andrew Burgess. Case # 39939-21

On Aug. 8, 2021, Stacy Lynn Moreland, age 45 of Drayden, was issued criminal summonses for two counts of CDS Possession Paraphernalia and CDS Possession Not Marijuana by Deputy Burgess. Case # 12935-21

On Aug. 11, 2021, Jason Michael Allain, age 37 of California, was issued a criminal summons for Interception of Communication by Deputy Nicholas Hill. Case # 19663-21

On Aug. 11, 2021, John Thomas Hess Jr., age 29 of Charlotte Hall, was issued a criminal summons for Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Christopher Palmer. Case # 33278-21

On Aug. 12, 2021, Andrea La’Prea Watkins, age 27 of Washington DC, was issued criminal summonses for Malicious Destruction of Property less than $1,000 and Fourth-Degree Burglary to a Dwelling by DFC Carl Ball. Case # 30810-18

On Aug. 12, 2021, Laitesha Jonelle Jones, age 29 of California, was issued a criminal summons for Trespass Private Property by Cpl. Rachael Roszell. Case # 33496-21

On Aug. 12, 2021, Aaron Devone Morgan, age 27 of Hollywood, was issued a criminal summons for Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Zachary Jerew. Case # 30572-21

On Aug. 12, 2021, Damien Terrell Wilson, age 48 of Locust Grove, VA, was issued criminal summonses for 11 counts of Possession of Dog for Dogfighting, 11 counts of Dog Unreasonable Restraint, 11 counts of Dog Insufficient Food/Water, three counts of Possession of Implement Dog Fight and 11 counts of Restraint Cause Injury to Dog by Deputy Benjamin Luffey. Case # 41672-21

On Aug. 12, 2021, Rejon Markee Barnhill, age 20 of Lexington Park, was issued criminal summonses for First-Degree Assault, Second-Degree Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Handgun on Person, Loaded Handgun on Person, Firearm in the use Felony Violent Crime and Illegal Possession of a Regulated Firearm by DFC Matthew Beyer. Case # 41617-21

On Aug. 13, 2021, Dayton Caldwell Harris, age 53 of Great Mills, was issued a criminal summons for Theft less than $100 by Deputy Joseph Bowling. Case # 26046-21

On Aug. 13, 2021, Ealizah Catherine Holmes, age 21 of Lexington Park, was issued a criminal summons for three counts of Confine Unattended Child by Cpl. Glen Knott. Case # 32663-21

On Aug. 14, 202, Alexis Briauna Ryce, age 19 of Mechanicsville, was issued a criminal summons for Second-Degree Assault by Cpl. Steven Kerby. Case # 33581-21

On Aug. 16, 2021, Joy Auriada Martin, age 29 of Lexington Park, was issued a criminal summons for Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Michael Walker. Case # 33826-21

On Aug. 16, 2021, Desiree Marie Winfrey, age 37 of Great Mills, was issued a criminal summons for Peace Order/Fail to Comply by Deputy Walker. Case # 41867-21

On Aug. 17, 2021, Larry Donnell Dorsey, age 60 of Leonardtown, was issued a criminal summons for Violate Protective Order by Deputy Hill. Case # 42264-21

On Aug. 17, 2021, Jessy Garcia Sunga, age 57 of Piney Point, was issued a criminal summons for Theft less than $100 by Deputy Palmer. Case # 31712-21

On Aug. 17, 2021, Larry Donnell Dorsey, age 60 of Leonardtown, was issued criminal summonses for Violate Protective Order and Harass: A Course of Conduct by Deputy Andrew Burgess. Case # 42375-21

On Aug. 17, 2021, Jonathon Wade Muckleroy, age 33 of Great Mills, was issued a criminal summons for Second-Degree Assault by Cpl. Roszell. Case # 42189-21

On Aug. 18, 2021, Kendra Nicole Brooks, age 34 of Lexington Park, was issued criminal summonses for Second-Degree Assault and Malicious Destruction of Property less than $1,000 by Cpl. John Kirkner. Case # 41444-21

On Aug. 18, 2021, Marisa Jill Houser, age 41 of California, was issued a criminal summons for Violation of Protective Order by Deputy Michael Walker. Case # 42317-21

On Aug. 19, 2021, Cierra Ladale Clemons, age 35 of California, was issued criminal summonses for Second-Degree Child Abuse and Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Preston Dixon. Case # 42994-21

On Aug. 19, 2021, Shatara Shanille Bowen, age 27 of Lexington Park, was issued a criminal summons for Theft less than $100 by Deputy Michael Myers. Case # 35332-21

On Aug. 19, 2021, Christopher Thomas Espina, age 21 of Charlotte Hall, was issued criminal summonses for Theft Scheme: $100 to under $1,500 and Theft less than $100 by Cpl. Ronald Maloy. Case # 27833-21

On Aug. 20, 2021, Keith Antoine Mackall, age 29 of Lexington Park, was issued a criminal summons for Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Mattera. Case # 41473-21

On Aug. 21, 2021, Destiny Marie Ayres, age 19 of Lexington Park, was issued criminal summonses for two counts of Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Wilhelmi. Case # 38428-21

On Aug. 21, 2021, Albert Earnest Herbert III, age 19 of Lusby, was issued criminal summonses for Motor Vehicle Unlawful Taking, Unauthorized Removal of Motor Vehicle and Theft: $1,500 to under $25,000 by Cpl. Daniel Holdsworth. Case # 35851-21

On Aug. 21, 2021, Cloris Michelle Stewart, age 46 of Lexington Park, was issued a criminal summons for Second-Degree Assault by Deputy Mattera. Case # 39951-21

On Aug. 22, 2021, Carlos Noel Gonzalez Campos, age 44 of Annandale, VA, was issued a criminal summons for Second-Degree Assault by Cpl. Milton Pesante. Case # 35378-21

On Aug. 22, 2021, Amanda Rae Bailey, age 38 of Leonardtown, was issued a criminal summons for Theft: $100 to under $1,500 by Deputy Hill. Case # 34783-21

On Aug. 23, 2021, Jennifer Lynn Hanbury, age 47 of Bushwood, was issued a criminal summons for Negligent Driving by Deputy Myers. Case # 43619-21



On Aug. 23, 2021, Rochelle Lee Knick, age 49 of Mechanicsville, was issued criminal summonses for Theft Scheme: $1,500 to under $25,000 and Theft: $1,500 to under $25,000 by Sgt. Robert Merritt. Case # 18787-20

On Aug. 25, 2021, William Franklin Tanner, age 23 of Lexington Park, was issued a criminal summons for Indecent Exposure by Deputy Walker. Case # 34469-21

On Aug. 27, 2021, Xavier Lavale Fields, age 29 of Hollywood, was issued a criminal summons for Trespass Private Property by Cpl. Lefave. Case # 27596-21

On Aug. 27, 2021, Jeffery Robert Smith, age 24 of Lexington Park, was issued criminal summonses for Fireworks Discharge without a Permit and Fireworks Possession without a Permit by Deputy Kril. Case # 33663-21

On Aug. 28, 2021, Carrie Lee Jones, age 44 of Lexington Park, was issued criminal summonses for Second-Degree Assault and Malicious Destruction of Property more than $1,000 by Deputy Walker. Case # 36546-21

On Aug. 29, 2021, James Patrick Ryan, age 47 of Hollywood, was issued a criminal summons for Fourth-Degree Sex Offense by Deputy Budd. Case # 35340-21

On Aug. 29, 2021, Edward Raleigh Curley the 4th, age 39 of Lexington Park, was issued criminal summonses for two counts of Second-Degree Assault by DFC Raley. Case # 36941-21

On Aug. 30, 2021, Ronald Eugene Clarke, age 58 of Hollywood, was issued criminal summonses for Motor Vehicle Unlawful Taking, Rented Vehicle: Fail to Return, Unauthorized Removal of Motor Vehicle and Theft: $25,000 to under $100,000 by Deputy Budd. Case # 39552-21

On Aug. 31, 2021, Robert Doral Harrod, age 34 of Lexington Park, was issued a criminal summons for Arson/Threat by DFC Courtney Edwards. Case # 43247-21

On Aug. 31, 2021, Jorita Licelle Chew, age 40 of Leonardtown, was issued criminal summonses for two counts of Fraud ID Infor Theft $1,500 to under $25,000; Theft: $1,500 to under $25,000 and Theft Scheme: $1,500 to under $25,000 by DFC Edwards. Case # 44001-21

On Aug. 31, 2021, Keon William Sanders, age 33 of Pasadena, MD, was issued a criminal summons for Fourth-Degree Burglary by Deputy Hill. Case # 44976-21