Mechanicsville Man Arrested After Fight at Cedar Point Federal Credit Union in Leonardtown Sends Victim to Trauma Center

On Sunday, September 5, 2021, Trooper First Class R. Kaszubski and Trooper C. Willhite from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to a reported assault at Cedar Point Federal Credit Union, in Leonardtown.

Investigation revealed the suspect, identified as John Patrick Pensmith, 57 of Mechanicsville, and the victim were involved in a physical altercation in the drive thru ATM line.

During the incident, Jackson struck the victim in the head, causing serious physical injury. Due to the severity of the injury, the victim was transported to PG shock trauma by the Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad.

Jackson left the scene, but was located a short time later and was placed under arrest.

Jackson was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center and charged with Assault First Degree and Assault Second Degree-Aggravated Injury.

A booking photo of John Patrick Pensmith is not available.