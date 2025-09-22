UPDATE: Man Found Guilty in Murder of 25-Year-Old Man on Ell Lane in Waldorf

UPDATE 9/21/2025: Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Thursday, September 18, 2025, a Charles County jury, after a four-day trial, convicted Jermaine Christopher Stringer, 39, of the First-Degree Murder of Arick Jordan Jackson, Use of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime of Violence, and related charges.

On September 10, 2021, officers with Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apartment complex in Waldorf following reports of a gunshot.

Upon arrival, they discovered the victim lying deceased in a breezeway. The victim was later identified as Arick Jordan Jackson.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage from the complex, which showed the victim arriving and speaking with a group of people shortly before the shooting. The victim was then seen speaking with the suspect, later determined to be Stringer. After their exchange, the victim walked toward the breezeway, where others had gathered.

Moments later, Stringer approached the breezeway, after having returned to the vehicle he arrived in. A sound of the racking of a gun was heard, and the victim tried to run. However, Stringer chased the victim and fired one shot, striking the victim in his upper back and killing him.

After the shooting, Stringer fled the area with co-defendant Darius Delonte Newman, who was present during the murder and drove Stringer out of the area.

Prior to the shooting, Stringer left a red plastic cup on the ground of the breezeway, leaving behind his fingerprints and DNA for identification.

On September 16, 2025, Newman was sentenced to just 3 years, 2 months in prison for Accessory After the Fact – First-Degree Murder for his role in helping Stringer flee.

A sentencing date for Stringer has been set for September 26, 2025, at 2:30 p.m. He faces Life plus 35 years in prison.



Detectives assigned to the Homicide Unit pursued leads and identified two suspects. Darius Delonte Newman, 33, of Clinton, was arrested on September 21 and charged with accessory after the fact first-degree murder, accessory after the fact second-degree murder, and accessory after the fact.

Jermaine Christopher Stringer, 35, of Accokeek, was arrested in Washington, D.C. on October 5 with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Service task force. He was charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, illegal possession of a firearm due to a previous felony conviction, and other related charges.

Stringer and Newman are being held at the Charles County Detention Center without bond.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call Detective Weaver at 301-609-6571.

The investigation is ongoing.

UPDATE 10/13/2021: A grand jury in Charles County indicted Jermaine Christopher Stringer, 35, of Accokeek, for the murder of Arick Jordan Jackson, 25, of Washington, D.C. on September 10, 2021. Jackson was found shot to death outside of an apartment building on Ell Lane in Waldorf.

The Grand Jurors found that Stringer did feloniously, willfully and of deliberately premeditated malice kill and murder Arick Jordan Jackson.

Jermaine Christopher Stringer was indicted on the following charges

Murder First Degree

Assault First Degree

Firearm Use: Felony/Violent Crime Criminal Law (2 Counts)

Regulated Firearm: Illegal Possession With Crime Of Violence/Drug Conviction

A bench warrant issued for Stringer on October 8, 2021 for Stringer.

A current booking photo of Stringer is unavailable at this time.

Investigators are working to establish a motive; however, this does not appear to be a random incident.

