Lexington Park Man Arrested After Fight at Cedar Point Federal Credit Union in Leonardtown Sends Man to Trauma Center

On Sunday, September 5, 2021, Trooper First Class R. Kaszubski and Trooper C. Willhite from the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to a reported assault at Cedar Point Federal Credit Union, in Leonardtown.

Investigation revealed the suspect, identified as Mark A Jackson, 57, of Lexington Park, and John Patrick Pensmith, 57 of Mechanicsville, were involved in a physical altercation in the drive thru ATM line.

During the incident, Jackson struck Pensmith in the head, causing serious physical injury. Due to the severity of the injury, Pensmith was transported to PG shock trauma by the Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad.

Jackson left the scene, but was located a short time later and was placed under arrest.

Jackson was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center and charged with Assault First Degree and Assault Second Degree-Aggravated Injury.

Pensmith was charged with Assault Second Degree.

The original article that has since been corrected was provided by the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack.

