Police Investigating Childs Death After Tragic Accident in La Plata

On Thursday, September 16, 2021, at approximately 4:15 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the 6300 block of Grant Chapman Drive in La Plata, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a child with CPR in progress.

Police arrived on the scene to find the child was struck in the driveway of a private residence, police pronounced the victim deceased on the a short time after arrival.

Fire and rescue personnel were requested to continue to the scene for family members, along with victims services to respond for the victims mother.

Police are investigating the collision.

Updates will be provided when they become available.