Invisible Fence Donating 30 Life-Saving Pet Oxygen Masks to Volunteer Fire Departments in Calvert County

On Friday, September 24, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department will host a pet oxygen mask event with Invisible Fence.

“Project Breathe” is a pet donation program designed to help local first responders save animals’ lives. Every kit donated includes a small, medium and large mask.

Invisible Fence of the Bay Area said, “Each year, it’s estimated more than 40,000 pets die in fires, most succumbing to smoke inhalation. The reality in most cases is that first responders lack the equipment to resuscitate and save these animals. Programs like Project Breathe are addressing this issue.”

All volunteer Fire / EMS departments in Calvert County are invited to attend and donations are available for each department.

Each kit includes a small, medium, and large size mask. The donation is being made on behalf of Invisible Fence® Brand’s Project Breathe™ Program.

Since Project Breathe’s inception in 2006, more than 32,000 masks have been donated to first responders including numerous donations in Maryland.

