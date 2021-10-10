12-Year-Old Girl in Critical Condition After Shooting in Prince George’s County, Police Investigating

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Division VIII, Westphalia Investigative Section is searching for a suspect(s) who shot and critically injured a 12-year-old child last night in Capitol Heights.

The incident occurred around 6:35 p.m., on Friday, October 9, 2021, in the 5200 block of Marlboro Pike in Capitol Heights

Police do not believe the young girl was the intended target.

Preliminarily, the investigation reveals the girl was waiting for food inside of an establishment when, for reasons that remain under investigation, gun shots were fired from outside of the establishment.

The young girl was struck in the lower body. She was transported to a local hospital where she remains in critical condition.

Anyone with information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call detectives at 301-516-5200. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search P3 Tips mobile app in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case number 21-0046238.