Police say Facebook News Page That Reported a Man was Threatening to Kill Day Care Employees in Charles County was False

October 21, 2021

On October 21, 2021, at approximately 2:09 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for a suicidal person.

Officers immediately began to look for the individual and his vehicle.

It was reported on a social media news page that there were threats to harm the employees at a daycare, however, at this point in the investigation it appears the man did not make threats to harm anyone other than himself. Shortly after, officers located and apprehended the man in the area of Crain Highway and Demarr Road in White Plains without incident.

More details will be released when available.


