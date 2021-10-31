Maryland Department of Natural Resources Stocks Charles and Calvert County Ponds and Lake with 2,200 Trout

On October 28, 2021, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources stocked two ponds in Calvert and two ponds, one lake in Charles County with 2,200 trout.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and staff safety protocols, scheduled stocking and allotments may be altered this year. The annual stocking will be completed in three bursts: preseason (January and February), March 15 –26, and April 19 – 30. The department did not publish a 2021 stocking schedule.

The department will announce areas that have been stocked within a short time. All stocked locations that fall under a closure period will be announced prior to the traditional opening day March 27.

The department posts stocking updates on Facebook and Twitter and through its email news service​. Lastly, anglers may also call 800-688-3467 and press option #1 to get a recorded weekly update when stocking is in process (usually updated on Fridays).

As a reminder, new brook trout regulations are now in effect requiring catch-and-release fishing only in all put-and-take trout areas and all waters east of Interstate 81. Anglers should take time to properly identify brook trout — which are not stocked by DNR — when fishing in catch-and-release waters.

Fall stocking locations and times can change due to a variety of factors, including water temperature, water flow, and weather conditions. DNR publishes stocking information online, and through social media channels.

Anglers can sign up to receive stocking updates or can call a recorded hotline at 800-688-3467, which is updated every Friday. Anglers can also sign up for the weekly Maryland Fishing Report, which provides anglers an in-depth fishing forecast.

20​21 Trout Stocking​​ Species Codes: RB = Rainbow Trout; GN = Golden Trout; BN = Brown Trout​

View the trout stocking locations map​​​​​.​​​​​ Below is an up to date list as of October 31, 2021.

